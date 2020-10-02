BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Sparks Marriage Rumors With New Instagram Post

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition season 4 contestant, Khafi Kareem was recently spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding band on her ring finger.

The reality TV star posted a video via Instagram on Friday in which she read out the lyrics to a popular Nigerian song and she asked her fans to guess the name.

However, the wedding band on her left hand seemed to have caught the attention of some of her fans, who speculated that Khafi might have tied the knot to her fiancé, Gedoni Ekpata.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple took everyone by surprise after they shared the news of their engagement on boxing day in December 2019.

See screenshot of her post and reactions below: