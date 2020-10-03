BBNaija’s Khafi And Gedoni Romance On Twitter

Reality TV stars and lovers, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata, have shown that their relationship is still waxing stronger as both of them shower words of affection on each other.

Khafi had taken to her Twitter page to share a photo of herself and Gedoni to mark independence day.

“I met my King in the motherland and for that I’ll forever be grateful. Hope you’re all enjoying the holiday #NigeriaAt60“, she wrote.

Gedoni retweeted her tweet with a reply:

“My Queen The crown sits perfectly on you..”

Information Nigeria recalls Khafi campaigned for Dorathy when the latter was up for possible eviction in the eighth week of the ‘Lockdown’ season.

See their Twitter exchange below: