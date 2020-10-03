BBNaija’s Kaisha Reacts As Online Vendor Tells Her To Return Gift

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kaisha took to her Twitter account on Friday to react after an online vendor, who willingly offered her a ‘gift’, asked her to return it.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur said the lady had reached out to her and said her she wanted to give her a ‘gift’.

Kaisha also admitted to receiving the item and she agreed to tag the lady whenever she uses it.

The lady, however, got impatient after the reality TV star failed to use the gift and tag her name on social media.

According to the Sokoto-born reality TV star, the online vendor called her to demand for the gift.

It appears the vendor simply wanted to promote her brand and so she contacted the reality TV star and said she wanted to give her a ‘gift’, which in actuality is just a marketing strategy.

However, the reality TV star failed to realize it was just a ruse.



See her post below: