BBNaija’s Ka3na To Launch Reality TV Show, ‘Keeping Up With Jones’

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones is set to launch her very own reality show dubbed, “Keeping Up With The Jones”.

The reality TV star broke the news via her Instagram page on Friday.

Ka3na shared a poster for the reality show along with the words;

“It’s A Lifestyle

BOSSNATION Here Is The Content You Signed Up For

KEEP UP WITH THE JONES’ REALITY SHOW

Coming Soon

From the Big Brother Naija show you can tell my life is an open book! Sharing my life experiences with you all comes easy!

My life is a cocktail of interesting activities!

From unpredictable events to motherhood featuring my adorable little girl @lila_bossbaby to the daily struggles that goes on behind the scenes right up to building a successful buisness @amourka3na And Of Course My Interesting Marriage! You don’t know the half of it!

This is like nothing you have seen before.

For Sponsorship/Collaborations/ Partnership Email : amourka3na@yahoo.com

ANTICIPATE!”

See her post below: