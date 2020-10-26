BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones recently took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter, Lila.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star revealed that she got married to a 64-year-old man and she birthed a baby girl via IVF for him.

Although, she is now separated from her baby daddy, the self-proclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ deemed it fit to officially introduce her beautiful daughter to her teeming fans.

The single mother of one posted an adorable photo of herself and her daughter on Monday along with the words;

“BOSSNATION Meet My Daughter The BossBaby @lila_bossbaby”

