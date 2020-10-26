Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ka3na Shows Off Her Daughter, Lila On Instagram
Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones recently took to her Instagram page to show off her beautiful daughter, Lila.
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star revealed that she got married to a 64-year-old man and she birthed a baby girl via IVF for him.
Although, she is now separated from her baby daddy, the self-proclaimed ‘Boss Lady’ deemed it fit to officially introduce her beautiful daughter to her teeming fans.
The single mother of one posted an adorable photo of herself and her daughter on Monday along with the words;
“BOSSNATION Meet My Daughter The BossBaby @lila_bossbaby”
“May You Never Set Up A Shop” – Eucharia Anunobi Blasts Doris Ogala For Accusing Uche Elendu Of Lying
Popular Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has blasted her colleague, Doris Ogala for accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store was looted by hoodlums.
A video made available on social media by Elendu shows that Anunobi paid a visit to her vandalized store in the company of their colleague, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.
In the video, the film star turned evangelist quoted some bible verses as she rained heavy curses on those speaking ill of Elendu.
The veteran actress stated that those, who accused her colleague of chasing clout and lying, will never set up a shop of their own in their lifetime.
Information Nigeria recalls Doris Ogala had taken to Instagram in the penultimate week to rubbish Elendu’s claim that her store was looted.
Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels flooded her Instagram feed on Monday with a couple of stunning photos of herself.
The mother of one, who is happily married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, showed off her glowing skin as well as her gorgeous legs in the photos.
The film star donned a yellow long-sleeve shirt along with a black skirt and a pair of slippers.
In the caption of her post, Daniels penned an inspirational quote which reads;
“We are the painters of our lives
We get to choose how we see it”
Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage
Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.
The movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her marriage, using the same opportunity to throw jabs at cynics who think it is impossible for actresses to stay in their marriage without it crashing in less than a year.
In her words:
“Forever Mrs A … Some idiots think actresses don’t stay in their marriage, believing that they (actresses) get married today and by tomorrow the marriage is already crashing Wait! let me shock you…you see that believe, idea or whatever is a big proper LIE. Some don’t let their homes fail and i am a living proof…God willing mine will last dunno about others.”
