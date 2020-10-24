BBNaija’s Ka3na Set To Give Free Publicity To Business Owners Whose Stores Got Looted

Former Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Ka3na Jones has offered to give free publicity to business owners, whose stores were looted by hoodlums.

The reality TV star issued a statement via Instagram on Saturday where she commiserated with victims of the mass looting in the country.

Ka3na wrote;

“I feel really sad about what’s been going on in the country and it breaks my heart even more to know that many business owners and entrepreneurs have suffered and have undergone so much loss in the process.

I sympathize with all the entrepreneurs and business owners whose stores were looted all over Lagos.

I as an entrepreneur understand and knows what it means to raise money in a country as hard as this to start up a business and fund it, it’s not an easy thing.

Therefore, in my own little way, those entrepreneurs whose goods, products and items were stolen or looted, I will give you free publicity for about 1 (one) month on my @ka3naandu page and @official_ka3na story with over 100k views daily.

As this will be the first step in helping to rebuild people’s businesses whilst tidying and coming up with other ways to help you all regrow your various businesses back.

Please note that you all will have to show proof that you’re a business owner and your store/ shop has been looted.

Thank you and remain safe”

See her post below: