BBNaija’s Erica Spotted Distributing Food To #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim was spotted distributing food and relief items to protesters at the #ENDSARS campaign in Lekki, Lagos State.

The actress took to the streets to join other Nigerians to call for the disbandment of the rogue police unit.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the actress was seen handing out the prepared meals at the protest ground.

In the video, the man behind the camera was heard saying that the actress asked not to be recorded but people couldn’t help but praise the reality TV star for her kind gesture.

Watch the video clip below: