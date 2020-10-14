BBNaija’s Erica Shares Lovely Family Photo After She Was Spotted With Her Dad

Former BBNaija housemate and actress, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim was spotted having a nice time with her father at a family gathering.

The actress took to her official Instagram page on Tuesday to share a couple of videos and photos from the intimate in-house event organised by her family.

In one of the videos, Erica and her father were filmed arriving the venue together.

The reality TV star also introduced her family members to her fans as she shared a beautiful photo via Twitter with the caption; “Nlewedims”.

The photo sees a family unit of five consisting of a mother, father, and three daughters, who share similar looks and complexion, sitting together.

It appears the reality TV star and her father are working on their relationship.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress openly spoke about she was raised by a single mother and how she found her father on social media during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below:

Omg Erica n dad soooo cute mehn pic.twitter.com/ViiZ4csT2d — ofijoyce✨ (@ofijoyce) October 13, 2020