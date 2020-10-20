BBNaija’s Erica, Kiddwaya Throw Jabs At Each Other On Twitter

Popular reality TV stars, Kiddwaya and Erica had quite an interesting exchange via Twitter on Monday.

The duo entertained their fans as they threw jabs at each other.

It all started when Kiddwaya told his fans to ask him any question.

Erica then asked him why he couldn’t speak ‘pidgin english’ properly.

The Abuja based big boy hit Erica with a low blow as he asked why she can’t cook.

Well, it didn’t end there as the conversation went on and it uncovered more details about the duo’s relationship.

Their tweets sparked an influx of responses from their fans.

See the exchange below: