BBNaija’s Erica, Kiddwaya Set Tongues Wagging With New Video

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica, were recently spotted spending time together in a video making rounds online.

In the video made available on Instagram by singer, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, the reality TV stars were seen chatting and laughing while they were seated on a couch.

During their latest rendezvous, Kiddwaya was also seen gently rubbing Erica’s back and the gesture quickly set tongues wagging.

Although, the duo haven’t said that they are an item, their display of affection for each other definitely speaks otherwise.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Erica Shares Lovely Family Photo After She Was Spotted With Her Dad

Watch the video below: