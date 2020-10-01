BBNaija’s Erica Celebrates Nigeria At 60 With Stunning Photo

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition ex-housemate, Erica participated in Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration.

To mark the special day, the controversial reality TV star cum actress shared a couple of photos of herself.

The reality TV star rocked an Ankara blazer paired with a pair of trousers in the photos and she pulled it off with ease.

Erica looked beautiful and really African in her outfit.

The actress captioned her post with the words;

“Happy Independence Day Nigeria”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star was welcomed in Abuja by her fans and supporters.

See her post below: