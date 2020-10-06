BBNaija’s Erica Bags Endorsement Deal With Premium Hair Brand

Congratulations are in order for ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica as she has signed an endorsement deal with premium hair brand, Kuku’s Hair.

The reality TV star broke the exciting news via her Instagram page on Monday.

Erica shared a couple of lovely pictures with the words;

“I am excited to announce my addition to the @kukushair family as their brand ambassador.

Every lady deserves to wear and be adorned with good hair as it is first the crown of beauty.

Good hair speaks many silent words.

Kukus hair is Nigeria’s number one luxury hair brand.

Looking forward to having an amazing ride!!”

Read Also: Kiddwaya and I are good friends but my career is the most important thing – Erica

See her post below: