BBNaija’s Erica All Smiles As She Reunites With Her Father

Former BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has made peace with her father as she reunites with her family in an in-house event.

The TV star took to her official Instagram page and shared heartwarming reunion video and photos of herself, her father, and her relatives, which was recorded at an intimate event organised by her family.

With this, her fans are excited because during her stay in the BBNaija house, she spoke openly about being raised by a single mother, her attempts to make peace with her father and how he failed her all the time.

Now, it appears they have mended their relationship as they could be seen all smiles in the photos and videos Erica shared.

During the family reunion, Erica also met with some of her relatives and took pictures with them.

More from Erica’s family reunion below;