BBNaija: Trikytee gets warm reception as he meets Bayelsa Governor, Duoye Diri (Video)

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Timmy Sinclair better known as Trikytee, has visited his home state of Bayelsa, much to an amazing welcome from his people as well as the governor, Douye Diri.

Trikytee who was all smiles when met the governor in the state house on Wednesday, September 30th, revealed it was an honour for him to meet Diri.

He shared a video of their meeting on his Instagram page, and wrote;

“I feel so humbled this morning, I finally got the chance to meet with our Governor, His Excellency SENATOR DOUYE DIRI Governor of Bayelsa State along side my Dad.”

Watch the video below;