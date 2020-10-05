BBNaija Star, Nengi Bags Her First Endorsement Deal With Payporte

Big Brother Naija Lockdown finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, bags her first deal with Africa’s top fashion store, Payporte.

The beautiful 22-year-old lady graced our TV during the show with her commendable fashion sense and she has continue to make her fans drool with her sassy looks.

Nengi took to her Twitter handle to share the good news with her fans. She tweeted;

”Hello FANmily!

I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer. Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand. Ninjas na Payporte way o!!!.”