BBNaija: Ozo Officially Receives Car Gift From Innoson (Photos)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, has officially received his Innoson vehicle.

The reality TV star, whose full name is Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, took to his Twitter account to share photos of himself being handed the vehicle by Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, M-Net’s Regional Director (West Africa).

His caption reads:

“New whip alert! Thank you @innosonvehicles Who am I taking on my first ride? #PricelessOZO”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Ozo has publicly celebrated his earnings from the Big Brother house which totals a sum of 2.5 million naira.

Read Also: BBNaija: Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Others Attend BrightO’s Birthday Party (Video)

The reality TV star not only expressed his gratitude for having won such amount but also congratulated the winner of the show, Laycon.

See Ozo’s tweet below:

See photos below: