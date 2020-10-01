BBNaija: Laycon & Dorathy stole the show because they were bodyshamed – FunnyBone

Nigerian actor and comedian, FunnyBone has insinuated that Laycon and Dorathy came 1st and 2nd respectively because they were body-shamed.

According to him, the show was really predictable, because he could see the way Nigerians started rooting for Laycon after he was mocked on social media.

FunnyBone said Nigerians are really emotional and most times, they get attached to a person who is usually taunted and shamed publicly.

He disclosed this in his response to Wofaifada who said the show was not predictable. He differed to her opinion, saying it was predictable because they are the only housemates who were bodyshamed.