BBNaija: “I’m back with my full chest” – Dorathy says after recovering from illness

Big Brother Naija first runner up, Dorathy Bachor is back on her feet and now active on social media after recovering from brief illness.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Dorathy was severely sick and rushed to the hospital in the early hours of October 2nd.

Dora’s sister Cynthia revealed that rushing her to the hospital is the scariest thing that has ever happened to her while she urged the explorer (Dora’s fans) and well meaning Nigeria to pray her so she can get well soon.

The 24-year-old TV star has now taken to her Instagram to thank her fans for their prayers as she assured them she’s back on her feet.

Noting that good heath is underrated and life’s greatest blessing she wrote, “good health and good sense are one of life’s greatest blessings.”

In another post Dora appreciated her fans (dexploras) for their love and prayer while she assured them that she has fully recovered and now back to her feet.

In her words,

“thank you dexploras for praying me back to my feet. your love is powerful, and I do not take it for granted. I’m back with my full chest and wide smile.”