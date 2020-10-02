BBNaija Finalist, Dorathy Bachor Rushed To Hospital (Photo)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ finalist, Dorathy Bachor was rushed to the hospital during the early hours of Friday after facing a health challenge.

The reality TV star’s sister, Cynthia broke the sad news via Twitter and she described the incident as the scariest thing that has ever happened to her.

Cynthia tweeted;

“Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me

Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon Thank you guys for all the messages

#DorathyLastGirlStanding”

See the tweet below: