“Bad Governance Made Me Birth My Son In South Africa With Someone Else’s Name” – Actor Yomi Fabiyi
Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.
Fabiyi took to social media to recount the circumstances that made him take such a drastic decision.
The actor also reaffirmed that he still stands with the #EndSARS movement and he is not backing down anytime soon.
Sharing a screenshot of a conversation he had, the film star wrote;
“Bring your ARMY, INTIMIDATION AND FEAR, I no dey buy. I don’t have a mother again, bad governance made me accept that my first child be birth in ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICA but in another man’s name because Ibukun does not have SA papers then and too heavy to fly down to Nigeria for delivery. I named him METOMI, in full OLUWAMETOMI meaning God know what I merit just as if I know something may happen in future. That is how we take nasty decisions due to failure of government. My son will come back, whether I am dead or alive, I just believe.
For this struggle #endsars I am ready. Those killed were buried with a cloth and that they will wear for ever. I began my campaign with a single outfit. I sleep on the bare floor of Lagos Assembly gate or Lekki Toll Gate all night. In Alausa, we were attacked with guns, matchet and so for the third time now, yet I return to same spot.
TO WHOEVER, BRING YOUR SOLDIERS AND BRUTALITY, I AM NOT BACKING DOWN UNTIL YOU GIVE US DEVELOPMENT AND END BRUTALITY THE REAL WAY. From the attached WhatsApp chat with my father, I already informed him of my imminent death, I am super ready. If I survive and if I die, it is what it is, guys fight on and win a new Nigeria. I know one day my son will return back and meet a New Nigeria I sacrificed for. And if I make it, I will have just little to say(tears). I love you son, Metomi Moyinoluwa Fabiyi.
#endsars #endpolicebrutality
ALUTA CONTINUA!
Yomi Fabiyi
19/10/2020 4:31pm”
See his post below:
Singer Dencia Mocks Tiwa Savage For Asking Beyonce To Speak On #EndSARS
Cameroonian singer, Dencia, has reacted to Tiwa Savage’s video in which she asks Beyonce to lend her voice to the ongoing protests against SARS brutality in Nigeria.
“You can’t be quiet on this. The country where you got all the creatives for the Black Is King from is on fire. That country is on fire now“, Tiwa Savage had said in the video.
Reacting to the news, Dencia states that Beyonce is not in any capacity to render help regarding the ongoing protests. She adds that Africans are always seeking unnecessary validation from things and people that can’t help.
In her words:
“Lol because the Nigerian government cares about what Beyonce is saying, the police is listening to Beyonce. She spoke & sang against the 1 in America, what changed? Africans we always seeking unnecessary validation from things & people that can’t help. #EndPoliceBrutality”
See her tweet below:
BBNaija’s Dorathy Bags New Endorsement Deal
The first runner-up of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show, Dorathy, has just bagged a new endorsement deal with Mapia tea, a waist trainer and weight loss brand.
Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to announce the news thus:
“So excited to be a part of the amazing @mapiatea1 family. I look forward to having a beautiful work relationship.. with my full CHEST! Let’s get waisted #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia #DorathyXMapia”
“Good morning my beautiful Exploras #DorathyXMapia“, she subsequently tweeted.
Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur reacted to those reporting her Instagram account by saying that her bank account cannot be shadowbanned even if her social media accounts are.
See her Twitter post below:
BBNaija’s Trikytee Denies Requesting N500k To Join #EndSARS Protest
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee, has refuted claims that he asked for ‘appearance fee’ to join the #EndSARS movement in his home state, Bayelsa.
Information Nigeria recalls some Twitter users had alleged that the reality TV star demanded for the sum of N500k before he would be able to lend his voice and show support to the #EndSARS movement in his state.
Taking to Twitter, Trikytee branded the claims as ‘false’.
The reality TV star tweeted;
“I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.
As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???
The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths. #EndSARS”
See his tweets below:
I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.
— Trikytee (@trikytee) October 18, 2020
As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There's no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???
— Trikytee (@trikytee) October 18, 2020
The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths. #EndSARS
— Trikytee (@trikytee) October 18, 2020
