Entertainment
AY Makun Blasts Nigerian Leaders; Says He Is Disappointed Every Time He Travels
Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has expressed his disappointment in Nigerian leaders, adding that the disappointment is renewed every time he travels out of the country.
The ace stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on how Nigeria could be better developed if her leaders borrowed a cue from other developed countries.
Read Also: Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows
In his words:
“Everytime I travel I get more disappointed by d actions of some senseless leaders who believe that another man’s country is d best place to stash all d monies stolen from Government. Beyond d stealings, how i wish d development here could inspire them to build us a better Nigeria”.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
See Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week
Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories of the week.
Kindly click on the link to read the full stories.
Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage
Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodoand his wife, Jennifer have welcomed their child, a baby boy together.
Celebrities React As Desmond Elliot Calls For Regulation Of Social Media
Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot incurred the wrath of his fans and celebrities alike after he called for social media regulation during the recent plenary session at the Lagos state House of Assembly.
Celebrities have also taken to social media reacted to the call by Nollywood star cum Lagos lawmaker.
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
In a video sighted on social media, Nigerian grassroot politician, Desmond Elliot got overwhelmed by emotions during an interview with Arise TV.
Actor Williams Uchemba Set To Walk Down The Aisle With Mystery Woman
Popular Nigerian actor, Williams Uchembahas announced that he is set to walk down the aisle with a mystery woman.
Entertainment
Saraki Reveals His Favorite Song On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s 13th Senate President, has revealed his favorite song on Wizkid‘s newly released album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The former Senate President took to his Twitter page to congratulate the superstar musician.
According to Bukola Saraki, ‘Grace’ is his favorite song on the album. He added that the album is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us.
Read Also: Bukola Saraki, Wife Welcome Their First Grandchild
In the politician’s words:
“Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace’.”
‘Grace’ is the fourteenth track on the album.
See Bukola Saraki’s post below:
Entertainment
Actor Williams Uchemba’s Mystery Fiancée Revealed
Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has revealed the face and identity of actor, Williams Uchemba’s mystery lover.
Information Nigeria recalls the comic actor broke the news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend via his social media page on Saturday.
The film star, however, kept his fans in the dark as he hid the face of his woman but the truth always comes out.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Gistlover shared photos of the couple together with the caption;
“Look no further, Madam is Miss brunella Oscar. A medical doctor Congratulations to them”
Read Also: Williams Uchemba gives N1 million to father of late Jimoh Isiaka shot dead during #EndSARS protest (Video)
See the blogger’s post below:
Uchemba has also confirmed the claims as he posted a romantic video of himself and his fiancée on his Instagram feed.
Watch the video HERE
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Nse Ikpe-Etim Reacts To Desmond Elliot’s Call For Social Media Regulation
- National News22 hours ago
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
- News Feed22 hours ago
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
- News Feed22 hours ago
Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid
- News Feed14 hours ago
Rights of police officers will be protected: IGP Adamu
- News Feed14 hours ago
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
- News Feed14 hours ago
Desmond Elliot calling us children is annoying: DJ Switch
- Entertainment6 hours ago
“Never Extend Your Beef With Someone To Their Kids” – Actress Wumi Toriola Cautions Former Friend, Seyi Edun