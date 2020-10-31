AY Makun Blasts Nigerian Leaders; Says He Is Disappointed Every Time He Travels

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has expressed his disappointment in Nigerian leaders, adding that the disappointment is renewed every time he travels out of the country.

The ace stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on how Nigeria could be better developed if her leaders borrowed a cue from other developed countries.

In his words:

“Everytime I travel I get more disappointed by d actions of some senseless leaders who believe that another man’s country is d best place to stash all d monies stolen from Government. Beyond d stealings, how i wish d development here could inspire them to build us a better Nigeria”.

