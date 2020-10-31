Connect with us

I don’t mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ruth Eze, Nigerian actress has revealed that due to family pressure, she doesn’t mind to be a second wife to a rich man.

Eze made this known in an exclusive interview with Inside Nollywood.

She expressed that due to her mother’s pressure on her to marry, she wouldn’t mind being a second wife as long as the man is rich and agrees to a white wedding.

“My mother is on my neck to get married but I can’t afford to marry a poor man, truth be told. So, I have been calming my mum down. I told her if I don’t look well and rush into marriage, I might rush out before she knows it.

For now, I’m here waiting for true love and without money, love can’t be true and sweet. I also don’t mind being a second wife as long as he agrees we have a white wedding,” she said.

National News

James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery, has died at the age of 90.

He was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls. His acting career spanned decades and his many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

It is well with my soul – Ada Ameh mourns daughter

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Nigerian Actress, Ada Ameh has taken to social media to mourn her daughter who died on October 20 in Abuja.

 

The actress shared burial poster of her late 31-year-old daughter,  Aladi Godgifts Ameh, stating that the process will hold at the New Gwarinpa Cemetry in Abuja.

 

Sharing the obsequies, Ada Ameh wrote;

“Join me as I finally lay my daughter to rest .. just keep praising Him cos olowo gbogboro is turning things around for my Good…its well with my soul

US special forces rescue American held hostage in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said.

U.S. special forces

Forces including Navy SEALs rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, who had been abducted on Tuesday from his home in neighboring southern Niger, two U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity, adding that no U.S. troops were hurt.

A diplomat source in Niger said Walton is now at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Niamey.

“Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that the Trump administration had over the years rescued 55 hostages in 24 countries.

navy seals

The Pentagon confirmed the operation but did not provide the identity of the hostage.

Walton, who kept camels, sheep, and poultry and grew mangoes near the border with Nigeria, was kidnapped by six men armed with AK-47 assault rifles who arrived on motorcycles at his home in southern Niger’s Massalata village early on Tuesday.

His wife, young daughter, and brother were left behind.

Reuters has reported that the perpetrators appeared to be from the Fulani ethnic group and that they spoke Hausa and some English. They demanded money and searched the family’s home before leaving with Walton.

Niger, like much of West Africa’s Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.S. forces.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, sparking debate about the United States’ role in the sparsely populated West African desert that is home to some of the world’s poorest countries.

At least six foreign hostages are being held by Islamist insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Islamists have collected millions of dollars in ransom payments in recent years. The U.S. government has frequently criticized other countries for paying.

Culled: Reuters

