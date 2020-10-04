ASUU Vows To Sustain Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of deducting from members’ salaries without remittance to the Union and reiterated that it is still on strike.

ASUU has been on strike since March which has resulted in many failed negotiations between the union and Federal Government.

The Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole expressed that members of the union in some universities are been owed three months’ salaries.

ASUU also accused the FG of forcefully enlisting members on its housing scheme then deducting the money from their salaries.

The union further warned that if the propaganda by the FG representative continues it will not back down from the strike.

He said: “As of today October 4, 2020 ASUU members are been owed three months salaries. In some Universities like MOAU and UNIMAID our members have not received salary for up to six (6) month.

“The Federal Government through the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has criminally withheld five months (February-June, 2020) Check-off deducted from our members salaries without remittance to the Union.

“FG has forcefully enlisted our members on the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme and has consistently been illegally deducting money for this from our members’ salaries.

“Our ongoing total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action would continue if this propaganda and lies against ASUU by appointees and representatives of the Federal Government like the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige persists.”