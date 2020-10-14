ASUU Struggle Is Legitimate And Morally Right, Says Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has described the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as morally right and legitimate.

The academic union has been on strike since March 2020 over the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Lending his voice to the continued strike, the former lawmaker expressed that Nigeria is richly blessed to attend to all the educational demands of the union.

He further stated that the education sector deserves much funding as being used for politics and election.

