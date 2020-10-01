ASUU Seeks Adoption Of UTAS To End Strike‎

As the drama between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government continues, the union has called for the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the country.

Mahmud Lawan, Coordinator, Kano Zonal Coordinator of the association, made the call in a statement issued in Kano on Thursday, at the end of its meeting held at the Federal University, Dutse.

Recall that the Federal Government had directed university lecturers to enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union, however, rejected IPPIS insisting that it violated the university autonomy, and proposed UTAS as an alternative to the IPPIS.‎‎‎

‎Lawan said that the union expressed dismay over non-payment of salaries to its members in the by the government.

He also urged the Federal Government to investigate the matter, noting that payment of salaries to its members was suspended in the past three months.

In order to end the ongoing strike, the union called for the provision of revitalisation funds, completion of renegotiation exercise, and adoption of UTAS.