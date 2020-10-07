“Ask around, we are not the same and will never be” – Mercy Eke throws shade

Winner of Big Brother Naija “pepper dem” season, Mercy Eke has advised her fans to be humble, because pride goes before a fall.

The reality star, while throwing shades at a suspected colleague, said they can never and will never be the same.

She further showered herself with praises, saying she carries undiluted grace, adding that she isn’t in competition with anyone because the first step to failure is competition.

“Up and thankful. The first step to failure is competition. Ask around. My head carry undiluted grace. We are not the same, we will never be. Pride comes before fall. Be humble”, she wrote.