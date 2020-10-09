‘As Long As I Am Alive, Lil Frosh Will Not Suffer’ – Davido

Nigerian musician, Davido, has spoken up regarding the alleged case of domestic violence case involving his signed artist, Lil Frosh.

Musician, Ola Dips, had taken to Instagram to appeal to the DMW leader to forgive Lil Frosh.

“That is why I’m Begging on behalf of LIL FROSH, David Please @Davidoofficial“, Ola Dips had written as caption.

Davido then replied as a comment under the post that Lil Frosh is his brother and he will not allow him to suffer. However, he is not the one who should be appealed to.

Read Also: #EndSARS Protest: ‘You Don’t Have To Rely On Celebrities, You Didn’t Call On Us When You Voted On BBNaija’ – Tiwa Savage

“That’s my Lil brother for life .. as long as I’m alive he no go suffer but it’s not me that needs to do the forgiving“, Davido’s reply reads.

See the exchange on Instagram below: