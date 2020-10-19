‘Arrest Us Too’ – Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Arrest Of Protesters In Kano

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee, has refuted claims that he asked for ‘appearance fee’ to join the #EndSARS movement in his home state, Bayelsa.

Information Nigeria recalls some Twitter users had alleged that the reality TV star demanded for the sum of N500k before he would be able to lend his voice and show support to the #EndSARS movement in his state.

Taking to Twitter, Trikytee branded the claims as ‘false’.

The reality TV star tweeted;

“I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline.

As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There’s no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment???

The news making rounds online is completely false and should be treated as such. I am for a good Nigeria and an end to police brutality. I have been out almost every other day in Lagos protesting alongside concerned Nigerian youths. #EndSARS”

Read Also: #EndSARS: BBNaija’s TrikyTee Allegedly Demands N500K To Protest In Bayelsa

See his tweets below:

I have seen tweets going round about me requesting for money to support the #Endsars protest with my people in Bayelsa. Firstly that is not true and a lot of people can testify that I have been in support of this protest both online and offline. — Trikytee (@trikytee) October 18, 2020

As a Nigerian youth I am passionate about the movement to #EndSars and #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria. There's no way I would want to sit out the protest even when my management has requested I tone down. Why would I want to shortchange myself by asking for payment??? — Trikytee (@trikytee) October 18, 2020