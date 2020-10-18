National News
Army Announces Crocodile Smile VI Amid #EndSARS Protests
Amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality, the Nigerian Army has announced plans to embark on cyber warfare exercises.
The army said it would commence its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from October 20 to December 31, as part of its effort to enhance the safety and security of the country.
This coming at a time when social media campaigns against police brutality and bad governance have taken centre stage.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.
He explained that this year’s exercise was intended to be more all-encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track, and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
National News
#EndSARS: FG Won’t Allow Anarchy In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands and allow the country to be thrown into anarchy.
This is following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, specifically the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday.
He gave the warning on Saturday when he featured on a late-night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File.”
He stated that the assassination attempt on Oyetola was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agendas.
According to Mohammed, the original conveners of the #EndSARS protests might have meant well but are no longer in control of the movement.
National News
#EndSARS: Fani-Kayode Cautions FG Against Deploying Soldiers
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Federal Government to abort any plan to deploy soldiers against the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
The former Minister took to his Twitter page to note that the decision to deploy soldiers will bring an end to Nigeria.
Nigerians keep protesting against the brutality of the police force despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
The former Minister in his statement noted that if the youths are killed the same way members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, were killed, Nigeria will break-up.
See his tweet below:
#EndSWAT#EndPoliceBrutality #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndsSARS
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 18, 2020
National News
#EndSARS: NHRC Constitutes Panel To Tackle Human Rights Violations
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a panel to look into allegations of human rights violations leveled against the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.
The panel is an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel (IIP).
NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu revealed this on Friday in Abuja.
He stated that the panel will hear petitions, complaints, and memoranda from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.
The committee will be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima.
Other members of the committee include: Other members of the Panel are: Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed, Dr. Uju Agomoh, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Feyikemi Abudu, John Aikpokpo Martins, Hilary Ogbonna.
