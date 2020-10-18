Army Announces Crocodile Smile VI Amid #EndSARS Protests

Amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality, the Nigerian Army has announced plans to embark on cyber warfare exercises.

The army said it would commence its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from October 20 to December 31, as part of its effort to enhance the safety and security of the country.

This coming at a time when social media campaigns against police brutality and bad governance have taken centre stage.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that this year’s exercise was intended to be more all-encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track, and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.