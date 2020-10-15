Armed thugs hijack protest in Alausa, Lagos State (VIDEO)

The #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY protest at Alausa, Lagos state has been hijacked by armed thugs.

According to reports online, these armed thugs are harassing and intimidating peaceful protesters.

Popular singer, Praiz, who took to his Twitter page to share a clip of thugs, called the state Governor’s attention to the pandemonium.

He wrote ;

“Dear @jidesanwoolu Thugs are harassing peaceful protesters in Alausa.”