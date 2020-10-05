‘Armed Robber By Day, Twitter Influencer By Night’ – Kemi Olunloyo Drags Pamilerin

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, on Sunday, dragged popular social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke alias Dr Pam Pam via Twitter.

An heated exchange of words broke out between the two after Pamilerin reacted to Olunloyo’s stance regarding the EndSARS campaign.

The journalist had made a tweet about the IGP banning SARS because of the Twitter hashtags and unauthenticated videos.

Pamilerin expressed his disappointment as he mentioned that he has lost his respect for the journalist.

Reacting to the comment, the journalist resorted to calling out the social media influencer and she also mentioned that he resembles one of the armed robbers that got trapped inside a bank in Abuja in December.

It didn’t end there as she went on to claim the young man’s father is a vulcanizer.

Pamilerin also came prepared as he replied her tweets.

See the exchange below: