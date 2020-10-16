Armed Men Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Benin

Hoodlums on Friday left few #EndSARS protesters in Benin, the Edo State capital injured and two reportedly dead.

One of the male victims was shot dead while the other was macheted by hoodlums at Ring Road near the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The attackers struck after the protesters gathered at the King’s axis of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The attackers chased the protesters as they brandished machetes and shot into the air.

They dispersed the protesters after killing two of them.

However, the protesters repelled the attackers and carried on with their peaceful demonstrations until their demands are met.