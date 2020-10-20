Nigerians react to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Lagos

Nigerians on social media are reacting to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Lagos state by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while imposing the curfew, stated that it will take effect from 4pm on Tuesday (today).

He said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the curfew imposition. While some welcome the development, others claim this was the plan by the state government to forcefully suspend the End SARS protests.

See their tweets below: