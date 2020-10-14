Apple CEO, Tim Cook Adds Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage To His Event Day Playlist

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc. has shown that his music taste accommodates African sounds by adding Nigerian acts Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy to his event day playlist.

The Apple CEO took to his official Twitter page to share the playlist by tweeting thus:

“Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! See you all soon! #AppleEvent”

Tiwa Savage’s manager, Vanessa Amadi, replied:

“I spot ‘Glory’ by @TiwaSavage. Your taste is exquisite @tim_cook”

A look into the playlist shows that Burna Boy’s song, ‘Wonderful’, also made the list. Notable artists on the playlist include Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, and Bob Marley.

