Appeal Court Nullifies Recruitment Of 10,000 Constables By IGP

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the recruitment of 10,000 constables by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu in 2019 as null and void.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Olabisi Ige unanimously held the IGP lacked the power to recruit constables for the Police Force on Wednesday.

The court held that the power to carry out the recruitment was exclusively that of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The judgment upturned the December 2, 2019 verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had validated the power of the IGP to proceed with the recruitment of 10,000 he embarked upon in 2019.