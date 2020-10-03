“Apologise for what?” – Laycon angrily replies fan who asked if he will apologies to Erica (video)

Winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe a.k.a Laycon, has dished out a response to a fan who asked if he will apologies to Erica.

During a live session on Instagram, a fan threw a question to the ex housemate via the comment section, asking if he feels he owes Erica an apology.

At first, Laycon who obviously seemed irritated by the question, claimed he doesn’t understand the question.

The question was thrown to him again and Laycon was like – apologies for what?

His response to the question obviously implied that he doesn’t owe Erica an apology.