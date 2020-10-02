APC Has Performed More Than Critics – Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has expressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has performed more than its critics.

The AGF expressed that members of the ruling party should be proud of the achievements the present administration has recorded.

He made this comment when he hosted members of the Integrity Group of the Non-National Working Committee of the National Executive Committee (Non-NWC NEC) of APC.

He expressed that despite the backlog of debts, misappropriation from previous administrations and revenue, the Buhari-led government has impacted the lives of Nigerians more positively than critics.