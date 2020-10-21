Connect with us

Angry mob set the Lagos state Theatre in Oregun area ablaze

Angry mob set the Lagos state Theatre in Oregun area ablaze

Following the attack on unarmed protesters by the Nigerian army, some hoodlums have resulted in setting most govt properties ablaze.

A group of angry mob have set the Lagos Theatre in Oregun area ablaze today, October 21.

Some protesters who were interviewed at the scene of the incident by newsmen denied having a hand in the vandalization. They also revealed that they tried to wade off the mob before the attack.

This attack in Lagos State is as a result of the Nigerian army shooting and wounding unarmed protesters on Tuesday, October 20 at the Lekki Toll gate.

Governor Seyi Makinde walks around the streets of Ibadan to pacify residents

Governor Seyi Makinde walks around the streets of Ibadan to pacify residents

Nigerian Businessman, Politician and Philanthropist Seyi Makinde who is the governor of Oyo State is currently the talk of social media

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was seen walking around the streets of Ibadan on Wednesday October 21, trying to reassure and pacify citizens due to the nationwide chaos prompted by the endsars protest.

In the footage recorded by an onlooker, Makinde could be seen surrounded by his security entourage as he walked up to the protesters who cheered as he waved at them.

I am a soldier but I can't support bad thing – Nigerian man claiming to be a soldier publicly condemns killing of protesters (video)

I am a soldier but I can’t support bad thing – Nigerian man claiming to be a soldier publicly condemns killing of protesters (video)

A man currently trending online after claiming to be a Nigerian soldier has come out to condemn the shooting of protesters by military men.

In a video that has gone viral, the man who did not give his name and neither did he hide his face, said he cannot stand by and watch as people kill his brothers and sisters whom he left behind to fight Boko Haram.

”You can’t be killing my brothers and sisters. I left them behind to find Boko Haram. You can’t be killing them and you want me to have joy. I don’t have joy in this country. Whatever the youths are doing I am in support of them.

I am a soldier but I can’t support bad thing” he said

Aba Town Hall set on fire by an angry mob

Aba Town Hall set on fire by an angry mob

Following the on-going chaos in Lagos State after the Nigerian army opened fire on unarmed protesters at Lekki tollgate.

There are reports of the Aba Town Hall being set on fire by an angry mob in spite of the curfew imposed in the city by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday October 20.

Some of those at the scene were heard shouting “it is happening, enough is enough” as the Town Hall burnt.

