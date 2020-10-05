Angry mob prevent SARS from arresting man at Computer village (Video)

There was chaos and pandemonium at the popular Computer village in Lagos, today when the traders prevented SARS officials from arresting a man.

The SARS operatives stormed the business hive in an attempt to arrest someone, however, the traders reminded them that the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, October 4, banned them from carrying out any arrest.

While the situation appeared to be escalating, one of the officers fired a gunshot in the air to disperse the traders who remained adamant and prevented the arrest.