Anambra state #EndSARS protesters match to the notorious Awkuzu SARS

Following the on-going protest against police brutality in the country, protesters in Akwa, Anambra State are headed to the dreaded Akwuzu SARS unit, as they ask for justice for victims.

Yesterday, the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, announced to Nigerian youths that former Csp James Nwafor, has been sacked as the SSA to the Anambra State government.

Today, the Anambra State youth, are heading to Akwuzu SARS to demand justice for victims who were killed by police brutality in the state.

The EndSARS protesters, also called for the prosecution of James Nwafor, who they accused of leading several atrocities at the Akwuzu SARS unit during his time in office.

Watch Video;