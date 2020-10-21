Oyigbo police station in Rivers state set on fire

The Oyigbo police station in Rivers state is currently trending online after it was reported that it has been set on fire amid the widespread protests witnessed across the country.

Daily Trust reported that the Police Area Command at the Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway was invaded in the wee hours of Wednesday October 21, and set ablaze by unknown arsonists.

An eyewitness told the publication;

“It started in the midnight of Tuesday when we started hearing gunshots.

“Bullets were flying from all directions and we took cover because my house was very close to the police station.

“I overheard them shouting that they were on a revenge mission over the killing of innocent protesters in Lagos.

“They set the armoured police tank in front of the police station with the driver inside ablaze.

“They shut their way into the station before setting the police station ablaze.

“One other police officer was also shot dead.

“We did not sleep at night.

“All the police officers inside the station as well as those in the barracks ran away.”

Rivers State Police Command Public Relation Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story and also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan will visit the police station to see things for himself.