American rapper, Lil Baby, lends his voice to #EndSARS movement

American rapper, Dominique Armani Jones, popularly known as Lil Baby in the media circles has added his voice to the EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Recall female rapper Cardi B spoke of her love for Nigeria and would appreciate if the government would listen to the cry of its citizens to end police brutality which is denying the citizens of their basic rights and privileges.

The latest international celebrity to add his voice is the Atlanta based Quality Control Music star, Lil Baby. The rapper took to Twitter to plead with the Nigerian government to abolish SARS with immediate effect as the youth have been marginalized and brutalized enough.