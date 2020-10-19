American Actor, Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ Supports #EndSARS

Hollywood actor, Wesley Snipes, popularly known as ‘Blade’ has lent support to the #EndSARS movement. The American actor took to his Twitter page to simply tweet:

“#EndSARS”

The Florida-born 58-year-old movie star, film producer and author earned the moniker ‘Blade’ for his role as the titular character ‘Blade’ in Marvel’s film trilogy (1998-2004), ‘Blade’.

The most notable movies he has been on till date include ‘New Jack City’, ‘Passenger 57’, ‘U.S. Marshals’, ‘The Expendables 3’ and ‘The Player’.

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez

Snipes joins other international celebrities such as Kanye West, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Baby who have lent their voices to the trending #EndSARS movement.

See Wesley Snipes’ tweet below: