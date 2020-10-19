Entertainment
American Actor, Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ Supports #EndSARS
Hollywood actor, Wesley Snipes, popularly known as ‘Blade’ has lent support to the #EndSARS movement. The American actor took to his Twitter page to simply tweet:
“#EndSARS”
The Florida-born 58-year-old movie star, film producer and author earned the moniker ‘Blade’ for his role as the titular character ‘Blade’ in Marvel’s film trilogy (1998-2004), ‘Blade’.
The most notable movies he has been on till date include ‘New Jack City’, ‘Passenger 57’, ‘U.S. Marshals’, ‘The Expendables 3’ and ‘The Player’.
Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘We Want To Change Established Systems’ – Singer Bez
Snipes joins other international celebrities such as Kanye West, Trey Songz, Big Sean, John Boyega, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Baby who have lent their voices to the trending #EndSARS movement.
See Wesley Snipes’ tweet below:
News Feed
#EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
Young Nigerians protesting against SARS brutality, under the #EndSARS movement, stormed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state.
The protesters in their hundreds are preventing movement in and out of the busiest airport in the country.
Nationwide protests have been going on over the past 11 days, demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings, but since it began, this is the first time protesters would disrupt activities inside an airport.
Airport is about to have visitors 😁 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria prison #ilorinprotest pic.twitter.com/Gvvsqw3kw2
— Victoria ekpeti (@Chefcookiee) October 19, 2020
Lagos airport #EndSARS protest shut down airport.
Power belongs to the people.#EndSarsParmanentlyNow pic.twitter.com/UHmZgOukuv
— Chibueze Uchem (@MrUchemChibueze) October 19, 2020
Lagos protester storm the muritala Mohammed airport in Lagos#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria #EndSars #ilorinprotest #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SideWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/tLclzdJUc3
— #SARSMUSTEND🇳🇬❌🇳🇬❌ (@paintaddiict) October 19, 2020
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Our Problem Is That We Lack Fresh Ideas’ – Singer Korede Bello
Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has shared what he thinks is the problem of Nigerians. The Mavin Records act took to his Twitter page to state that the lack of fresh ideas is the main hindrance to the cherished new Nigeria on everyone’s lips.
According to him, a New Nigeria can only emerge from a people who are willing to see Nigeria in a new light.
Read Also: “Most People Vote For Who They See Themselves In” – Korede Bello Speaks On Laycon’s Win
His tweet reads:
“Our problem is that we lack fresh ideas and only dwell on recycled & infective ideas to the problems our current leaders may or may not have created. A New Nigeria can only emerge from a people who see or are willing to see Nigeria in a new light”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘The Government Does Not Want To Do The Right Things’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has shared his take on the approach of the Nigerian government as regards the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate took to his Twitter page to state that the federal government is fully aware of all the atrocities going on in the country, but does not want to do the right things so that things can be better.
Read Also: ‘Don’t Ask Anyone To Lead Any Protest’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva
His tweet reads:
“Any video you see of attacks and there is no placards by the attackers, that’s how you know sponsored thugs. The Government would rather keep things as they are than do the right things. It shows the Government is aware of all the atrocities and support it. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
