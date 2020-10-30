AlphaBeta’s Collection Of $19m Monthly Revenue In Lagos Sacrilegious, Says Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has described the collection of internally generated revenue in Lagos state by a private firm called AlphaBeta, which earns around N7.5bn ($19 million) monthly as sacrilegious.

The former National Port Authority (NPA) called on the state government to block all forms of revenue leakages.

He made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Friday morning.

“There are so many leakages in the Lagos State Government purse. Take this AlphaBeta; who owns this AlphaBeta? What is the essence of the AlphaBeta? Where else in the world would you have an Inland Revenue Service, who have their own staff who are supposed to go out and collect the fees, but you have an independent company to be supposedly collecting the internally generated revenue from our state?

“It grosses around N50bn (about $130m) a month and you know how much that company (AlphaBeta) is paid 15% of it, that’s N7.5bn in thirty days going to the company, that is a leakage, that is sacrilegious.”