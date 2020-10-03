Alleged Pension Fraud: I Can’t Find Maina, Ndume Tells Court

Senator Ali Ndume informed a Federal High Court in Abuja, that he is not aware of the location of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district is standing as bail surety for Maina, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 12 counts of money laundering involving about N2billion.

Senator Ndume disclosed this on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja while responding to the judge’s query about Maina’s absence for the third time in a row within one week.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had ordered the defendant, Maina to provide a serving senator as a surety for the bail granted to him.

The only surety who must be a serving senator must be ready to accompany the defendant to court and sign the court’s register of attendance for every hearing session, the judge had ordered.

Ndume agreed to serve as the defendant’s surety being a representative of Maina’s Senatorial District in the Senate.

Justice Abang, however, adjourned the matter till October 5, with an order that the surety must be in court with the defendant on that day.

Maina was granted bail on July 28, nine months after he was detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.