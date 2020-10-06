Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: Fayose’s Trial Stalled As 8th Witness Fails To Show Up

Ayodele Fayose , former Governor of Ekiti State trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday has stalled after a witness failed to show up.

READ: Pension Scam Latest: Trial Stalled again, Adjourned till January 2013 as One of the Suspects is Hospitalized

The former Governor is being prosecuted over allegations of fraud to the tune of N2.2billion.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) told the court that he was “having difficulties bringing his witnesses to court because of happenings in the EFCC.”

Also Read: Retract Statement Against Bode George Within Seven Days, PDP Tells Fayose

In lieu of this, the agency’s counsel, therefore, asked the court to grant an adjournment.

On Monday, the EFCC Counsel had called his 7th witness, Adedamola Otuyalo, to testify. Following the conclusion of Otuyalo’s testimony early Tuesday morning, the trial came to an abrupt end as there were no further witnesses in court, prompting the prosecution counsel to make the request for the adjournment.

READ: Late arrival stalls Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s trial

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke ruled that the trial would continue on October 19 and 20.