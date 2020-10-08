Alleged fraud: EFCC presents first witness against influencer, Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, presented its first prosecution witness, PW1, Samuel Orie, a Compliance Officer with GT bank, against one Rukayat Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself.

The self-acclaimed social media influencer, was re-arraigned today for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The 20-year-old is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence, attempt to obtain by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.