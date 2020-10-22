Entertainment
‘All My Hard Work And Investment Is Gone’ – Actress Uche Elendu Cries Out As Hoodlums Loot, Destroy Her Shop
Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has been thrown in a state of despair and sadness over the looting of her shop and valuables by hoodlums.
The movie star took to her Instagram page to share the photos of her destroyed business. She asked why such would happen to her when everyone is fighting for the same cause – a better Nigeria.
In her words:
“I was still trying to get myself to recover from the heartbreak of innocent lives lost yesterday now my hard work and investment is gone.. looted by the same people we are fighting for.. oh lord strengthen me”
See her post below:
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘Nigeria Needs To Change Quickly’ – Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has called for an urgent change in Nigeria following the tragic incidents that claimed the lives of innocent youths such as Oke Obi-Enadhuze.
Taking to Twitter, the movie star says Nigeria cannot afford to lose more innocent lives. In her words:
“Nigeria needs to change quickly! We can’t continue to lose some of the best, we can’t continue to lose anyone because WE DO NOT VALUE HUMAN LIFE! I’m livid. There has to be More we can do. #Weneedbiggerstrategies #TakebackNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”
She further shared some words on the state of affairs in Africa, calling for healing in Africa.
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
DMW Artist, Dremo Releases New Song In Remembrance Of Lekki Tollgate Massacre
DMW signed artist, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, better known as Dremo, has released a new song titled ‘OMG’ in remembrance of the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The musician took to his Twitter page on Thursday afternoon to share the streaming link to the song. He writes:
“only way i can lend my voice, and ama keep lending it #nowplaying OMG via @audiomack”
The Oyo-born artist became musically inclined since the age of 12 when he used to visit the studio to learn music production. Recounting his early days in music, he says his father, who is a pastor, paid for his first studio sessions.
Upon meeting Davido in 2016, he got signed alongside Mayorkun.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Why Is Everyone Begging The Youths To Remain Calm?’ – Comedian CrazeClown
Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as CrazeClown, has stated that it is futile begging the youths to stay calm when they are not the ones with weapons.
The 28-year-old comic skit maker, who is also a certified medical doctor, took to his Twitter page to reveal how sad and devastated he is by the happenings so far.
In his words:
“Why is everyone begging the youths to remain ‘Calm’ when we are not the ones with the weapon?? Whyyyy? Whyyy? Make it make sense? #EndSars #LekkiMassacre”
His question is targeted at those urging the youths to stay calm and retreat in order to avoid more violence.
See his tweet below:
