‘All My Hard Work And Investment Is Gone’ – Actress Uche Elendu Cries Out As Hoodlums Loot, Destroy Her Shop

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu, has been thrown in a state of despair and sadness over the looting of her shop and valuables by hoodlums.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share the photos of her destroyed business. She asked why such would happen to her when everyone is fighting for the same cause – a better Nigeria.

In her words:

“I was still trying to get myself to recover from the heartbreak of innocent lives lost yesterday now my hard work and investment is gone.. looted by the same people we are fighting for.. oh lord strengthen me”

See her post below:

See the photos below: