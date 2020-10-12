Alexx Ekubo Gets Range Rover SUV As Surprise Gift From Friend

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo had the shock of his life when his friend surprised him with a brand new Range Rover Autobiography.

The film star broke the exciting news via his Instagram page on Monday.

Ekubo posted a video showing off his new whip and he wrote;

“Good Morning everyone, So I’ve been saving to get myself an Suv for a while, but as you all know “problem no dey finish” especially “family problem”.

Anyway long story short, I was torn btw getting my mum a car (which has been long overdue) or continue saving the money to buy my Suv.

After thinking & praying about it, I was led by the spirit to sort mum first, so last week i got her a Toyota Venza.

Yesterday a good friend called to congratulate me on been #ChiefIkuku & asked me to come to his house to celebrate the chieftaincy, little did I know he had a major surprise for me, after dinner he gifted me this RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY, my people i’m still in utter shock & disbelief.

See ehn! My humble advice to everyone, is to be a giver, for it is better to give than to receive, help others whenever you can, & keep your hands clean, never envy anyone’s success, your time will come. Good things come to those who wait.

I am Grateful, I am Grateful, I AM GRATEFUL !!!

WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST”

