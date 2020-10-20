Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality in the state.

This was announced in a statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.

He stated that the decision was part of resolutions reached at an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Also Read: #EndSARS: Gov Bello Warns Protesters Against Overthrowing Buhari

This is coming following days of #EndSARS protests across the country.

Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.